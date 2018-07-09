Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s executive director submits resignation application to President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s executive director Ara Vardanyan has submitted his resignation application to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Ara Vardanyan has submitted resignation application in connection with the charges of abuse launched against him.

During today’s meeting President Sarkissian, as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund, has taken into consideration Vardanyan’s resignation application.

According to the procedure, the application will be submitted to the members of the Board of Trustees for approval, after which a special commission will be set up which will elect the new executive director of the Fund based on the competition.

In connection with the current situation linked with the Fund, President Sarkissian believes that since the birth of the third Republic the Fund has implemented important and useful programs by uniting national and spiritual structures, philanthropists and hundreds of thousands of individuals. Therefore, the Fund has still a mission to conduct in the life of Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora.

However, it’s also clear that the Fund needs new organizational and conceptual approaches which will further increase its efficiency, trust and share.

And it’s not in vain that the President of the Republic during the May 25, 2018 meeting of the Board of Trustees gave three months to present proposals for the Fund’s rooted reforms.

Therefore, President Armen Sarkissian hopes that the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will overcome this experience and will get out of it as a new one, worthy of aspirations and challenges of new Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





