Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan resigns

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan has resigned, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.

Taron Margaryan addressed a message to the Yerevan residents on this occasion.

The message says:

“Dear fellow citizens,

I address my words to you to inform about my decision to resign from the position of Mayor of Yerevan and to thank each of you for the cooperation and joint work.

During the path we passed together I have tried to listen to the voice of each of you and gradually settle the issues of the capital, have been faithful to my promise and programs. In this regard, I expect forgiveness from all our fellow citizens with whom our joint path is interrupted.

I want to thank my colleagues of the Yerevan City Council, the staffs of the City Hall and administrative districts, partner structures and individuals for the joint work and the path passed together”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan