Armenia’s justice minister meets with Artsakh’s president

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting with Armenia’s justice minister Artak Zeynalyan, Sahakyan’s office said.

Issues related to the coopeation between Artsakh and Armenia in the justice sector were discussed.

Zeynalyan’s Artsakh counterpart Ararat Danielyan was also in attendance at the meeting.

