Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

Armenia’s justice minister meets with Artsakh’s president


YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting with Armenia’s justice minister Artak Zeynalyan, Sahakyan’s office said.

Issues related to the coopeation between Artsakh and Armenia in the justice sector were discussed.

Zeynalyan’s Artsakh counterpart Ararat Danielyan was also in attendance at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration