After years of hiatus, mass to be held in Lake Van’s Armenian Holy Cross Cathedral

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. After a three year hiatus, a mass will be served in the Holy Cross Armenian Cathedral on the Akhtamar Island in Lake Van, Turkey, the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul said.

Pilgrimages to the church have begun since 2010, but Turkish authorities banned the annual mass in the past three years citing security concerns.

This year, the mass will be held September 9, 11:00, the patriarchate said.

Presently the renowned church has a museum status.

The 10th century Armenian Holy Cross Cathedral was the seat of the Armenian Apostolic Catholicosate of Aghtamar from 1116 to 1895.

