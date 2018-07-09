Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 July

Legendary Djorkaeff says willing to assist Armenian football at meeting with Prime Minister


YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan began his working day Monday with a meeting with Youri Djorkaeff, the legendary French-Armenian football star.

“He [Djorkaeff] said that he is inspired by the Armenian revolution and is ready to seriously assist Armenia and Armenian football,” the Prime Minister said on Facebook.

Djorkaeff arrived in Armenia for the Legends Match – an exhibition match featuring retired football stars which took place on July 8.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration