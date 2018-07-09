Legendary Djorkaeff says willing to assist Armenian football at meeting with Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan began his working day Monday with a meeting with Youri Djorkaeff, the legendary French-Armenian football star.

“He [Djorkaeff] said that he is inspired by the Armenian revolution and is ready to seriously assist Armenia and Armenian football,” the Prime Minister said on Facebook.

Djorkaeff arrived in Armenia for the Legends Match – an exhibition match featuring retired football stars which took place on July 8.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan