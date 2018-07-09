Greatest goal is to stop, reverse wheel of emigration – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos Garegin II attended the final event of the Armenian Apostolic Church Global Youth Union’s assembly. 400 Armenians from the Diaspora of more than 20 countries took part in the event.

“My dearest, brothers and sisters, it is a great joy to see you here in Armenia, in Yerevan,” the PM said.

“We want you to give this happiness to Armenia more and more often. We want you to be here on the occasion of pilgrimage, without the occasion of pilgrimage, be with your sisters, brothers, parents, relatives, be here long and often,” the PM said. “This is our goal, Armenia is a country which is the fatherland of all of us.”

“There is no other goal, which in my opinion has sense in serving for than the goal that Armenia should be the best place for living in the world legally, economically, politically and socially,”.

Asked by one of the participants on one of the most important goals of the government, the PM relied that the one of the greatest goals is repatriation.

“Essentially, the wheel of emigration has been spinning back from the times of the Bagratunis, it has been spinning and spinning, our most important goal is not only to stop this wheel, but also to reverse it,” the PM said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan