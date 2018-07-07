“I came to Armenia with greatest pleasure”, says football legend Cafu ahead of Yerevan Legends Match

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Legendary Brazilian footballer Cafu says he was very pleased to take the offer to play in the Legends Match in Yerevan, which is due on July 8 in the Armenian capital.

“This is my first time in Armenia. It is with great pleasure that I have come here. We will play with great joy with our old friends. The result of the Legends Match isn’t important, what’s important is to make the Armenian people happy, to give joy,” he said.

The Latin America vs Europe Legends Match will kick off in Yerevan at 19:45, July 8, and will feature legendary players, including Rivaldo, Hernán Crespo, Gabriel Batistuta, Dida, Cafu, Ivan Zamorano, Juliano Belletti, Serginho, Paolo Maldini, Youri Djorkaeff, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, Demetrio Albertini, Ludovic Giuly, Kakha Kaladze, Ryan Giggs, Ronaldo and many more.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan