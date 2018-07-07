BREAKING: Serzh Sargsyan’s diplomat brother Lyova Sargsyan declared wanted in suspicion of white-collar crime

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s brother Lyova Sargsyan, a diplomat serving as Ambassador at-large, has been charged by the special investigative service for not declaring property and illicit enrichment. Lyova Sargsyan’s daughter Ani, and son Narek have also been charged.

Narek Sargsyan owns shares of JLJ PROJECT COMPANY. His house was searched by detectives and bank papers showing undeclared deposited 6,800,000 USD were discovered. The papers, dated in the second semester of 2017, were under the names of Lyova Sargsyan, Narek himself and his sister, Ani.

Under the law, officials and their families have to file asset declarations.

Lyova Sargsyan and his children have failed to declare the abovementioned money.

The special investigative service requested a court to remand Lyova Sargsyan in custody, which was approved.

Lyova Sargsyan has been declared wanted.

The court approved a bail motion for his children.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan