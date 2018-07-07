Three Azerbaijani soldiers dead in “car crash” near Gunnut, Nakhijevan

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. According to Azerbaijani media, three Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed in a car crash in Nakhijevan, the Azeri exclave.

The report says the accident took place near Gunnut, the abandoned settlement which lies along the Nakhijevan-Armenia border. 11 have been injured.

It is noteworthy that Gunnut became the center of media spotlight recently after Azerbaijan began making bizarre claims.

In early June, Azerbaijan asked for permission from the Armenian side for civilians to visit a cemetery in the abandoned settlement. The Armenian side agreed. But, surprisingly enough, shortly after the visit, Azerbaijan began claiming that it has captured the land, a claim which was dismissed by Armenia. The most recent incident in the section was when Armenian and Azerbaijani troops engaged in a firefight as Azerbaijan was attempting to reinforce fortifications of its positions in Nakhijevan. One Armenian soldier was wounded.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan