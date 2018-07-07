PM visits Yerevan’s esteemed TUMO center

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has visited Yerevan’s TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

TUMO founder Sam Simonian and director Marie Lou Papazian briefed the PM on the activities and projects of the center.

The center carries out free extracurricular programs for 12-18 year old children to discover their talents and skills in the modern digital world.

The Prime Minister talked to the kids, who in turn presented their knowledge and programs.

Marie Lou Papazian presented two new initiatives of the center – TUMO Labs (Convergence Center) – designed for university aged students and young professionals, and TUMO 28 – a project whereby another 24 centers, in addition to the current 4, will be opened.

Students asked the PM to arrange a new meeting where they can engage in a Q&A, and the PM agreed.

Pashinyan said the government is willing to assist Sam Simonian’s team in various programs which are aimed at increasing quality of education and development of the younger generation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan