Armenia, Lebanon have great cooperation potential in tourism field – minister Avedis Guidanian

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Lebanon have great cooperation potential in the field of tourism, Avedis Guidanian, Lebanese minister of tourism, told reporters in Beirut, stating that the two countries need to take significant actions on this path, reports Armenpress.

“There was very active traffic at both directions in June-September 2017. Two airlines were operating, and there were flights almost every day. It means that 150-200 persons were travelling at both directions daily. As a result, the number of people travelling from Lebanon to Armenia was surpassing 40.000, and that from Armenia to Lebanon – 11-12.000”, the minister said. He stated that the mass media plays a key role on this. Both sides need to introduce their broad public circles on existing tourism opportunities. Avedis Guidanian said the services in Lebanon are at a high level, the climate is quite favorable.

“If we continue the propaganda campaign, there are great opportunities in this sector. In addition to presenting the tourism opportunities to the people, it is necessary to create conditions for those dealing with this business so that they will be interested in selling their products. There is a big Armenian community in Lebanon, Armenians always want to come to Armenia, large number of Arabs are also interested in Armenia. I am confident that in case of affordable tour packages the bilateral movement will intensify”, the minister said, stating that the Lebanese cuisine, hotel services are unique.

Avedis Guidanian attached importance to the activity of Armenia Airlines. He said the airline brought activeness in the market as it was making flexible pricing offers.

As for Armenia’s policy on visa facilitation for the Lebanese citizens, the minister said it’s a very important step.

“Setting visa-free regime is a very smart step. The experience shows that countries, which apply this approach, record significant achievements in the tourism field. Armenia has a great development potential for tourism, just investments must be made, and the funding for tourism field must increase”, the Lebanese tourism minister said.

