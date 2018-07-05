‘Unconditional implementation of Constitution is sacred duty of all of us’ – PM Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Constitution Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows”

“Dear compatriots,

I congratulate you on the Constitution Day.

An epochal event – a people’s velvet revolution, took place in our country. It took place in a peaceful and constitutional way. We together with you are establishing a rule of law in Armenia which is one of the key goals of our entire society and people.

As you know, after its adoption, our country’s main law underwent changes. They have been acceptable or not for some in some times. Today we have what we have, and the unconditional implementation of the Constitution is the sacred duty of all of us.

Our future steps will also be exclusively in the constitutional field. Moreover, the former possible encroachments against the constitutional order will be thoroughly and publicly examined.

Our fight and activity are directed so that the rights and freedoms of the Armenian citizens as guaranteed by the Constitution will not remain on the paper and will be fully implemented.

Dear proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

I once again congratulate you on this important holiday, wish all of us peace, happiness and all the best”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan