Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew suspected in murder attempt

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee of Armenia resumed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated on the case of Yerevan resident Davit Simonyan’s receiving gunshot wound in April 2007, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

Hayk Sargsyan is suspected in Davit Simonyan’s murder attempt.

On July 4 the National Security Service agents searched the apartment of Alexander Sargsyan, brother of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan. After the search Alexander Sargsyan and his son Hayk Sargsyan have been detained.

On April 1, 2007, the Police were notified that Yerevan resident Davit Simonyan, born in 1984, has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

On the same day, A. Ghevndyan presented a gun to the Police and told that he fired shots as a result of carelessness, injuring his friend D. Simonyan.

Criminal case has been launched into the incident. But on May 28, 2007, a decision was made not to launch criminal proceedings against A. Ghevondyan on the grounds of absence of complaint.

However, on July 3, 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office made a decision to eliminate the aforementioned decision. As a result of investigative operations, it was revealed that Davit Simonyan received a gunshot wound not by A. Ghevondyan, but by Hayk Sargsyan.

Investigation continues.