Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 July

BREAKING: Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s younger brother, nephew detained by national security agents


YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Moments ago national security service agents detained Alexander Sargsyan, the younger brother of former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the Public TV reported.

It said that Sargsyan was escorted out of his Yerevan residence by personally Michael Hambardzumyan, the head of the investigative department of the national security service.

Alexander Sargsyan’s son, Hayk Sargsyan, has also been taken into custody.

According to the report, agents also took several bags from the residence which contained firearms.

No other details are available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




