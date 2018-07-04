One of Baku's most famous buildings illuminated by colors of Armenian flag instead of that of Columbia
YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan once again failed to differentiate the colors of the national flags of Armenia and Columbia, reports Armenpress.
On July 3, during FIFA World Cup 2018’s Columbia-England match, Flame Towers, one of the most famous buildings in Baku, has been illuminated by the colors of the Armenian flag.
Not differentiating the colors of the flags of Armenia and Columbia is not something new in Azerbaijan. The reason is the similarity between the colors of the flags of Columbia and Armenia.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
