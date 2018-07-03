President Sarkissian visits National Polytechnic University of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the National Polytechnic University today in Yerevan.

Rector Vostanik Marukhyan accompanied the president as he toured the insitution’s scientific-research, excellence centers and engineering labs. The president namely viewed the devices made by students of the aerial robotics center.

The president also toured the excellence centers which are sponsored by various organizations – Tashir Cascade Holding, Schneider Electric Tashir. Sarkissian also viewed the regional educational center of nuclear safety and the robotics, communications and atomic energy labs.

At the end of the visit, the president had a meeting with the academic staff and students.

“What I saw is more than I expected, it was brilliant, but on the other hand we can achieve more,” the president said, noting that he is impressed.

“In the 21st century our development road are new technologies, and one of the main points of reaching it is your university,” Sarkissian said.

The president said he is willing to assist in establishing partnerships with international institutions and scientific centers and inviting foreign experts.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan