President Sarkissian congratulates President Lukashenko on Independence Day of Belarus

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian said the two peoples are linked with cooperation and friendship which serve as base for the Armenian-Belarussian inter-state relations. Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that the mutual cooperation based on these principles will enable to ensure higher level of cooperation development, which, undoubtedly, is in accordance with the main interests of the two peoples and countries.

President Sarkissian wished his Belarussian counterpart health and success, and to the good people of Belarus – peace and prosperity.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan