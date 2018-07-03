Arno Babajanyan’s candle statue and personal collection exhibits displayed at Armenian Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Armenian composer Arno Babajanyan’s candle statue and exhibits of photos as part of the personal collection were displayed at the Parliament of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The event was attended by Ara Babajanyan, son of Arno Babajanyan, who said holding such event at the Parliament is a great honor and pride for him. “It’s a great honor, a great happiness for me that today we are participating in this exhibition at the Parliament of Armenia. It’s a great honor for me since my father loved very much his homeland, Armenia, the Armenian people and especially Yerevan where he was born”, Ara Babajanyan said.

He remembers that when his father was asked where do you live, he stated: “I reside in Moscow, but I live in Armenia”. “Thus, today is a great holiday for me that this exhibition is being held here”, the composer’s son said.

Gagik Manasyan, director of the Armenian state philharmonic and the Arno Babajanyan Memory Fund’s Armenian branch, said after the exhibition the candle statue will be transported to the concert hall named after the composer where Babajanyan’s music will be performed every day at working hours.

Gagik Manasyan informed that in 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the renowned composer, and a number of events are being held in Armenia and Russia ahead of it.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan