Speaker of Parliament sends condolence letter on death of prominent singer Nadezhda Sargsyan


YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan sent a letter of condolences on the death of prominent singer Nadezhda Sargsyan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

“I learnt with a deep sorrow about the death of Honorary Culture Artist of Armenia, beloved singer Nadezhda Sargsyan.

Nadezhda Sargsyan is of the bright figures of the Armenian pop music, whose beautiful performance were awaited by all of us.

She lived not only cultural, but also an active public life, she was also elected Member of Parliament of Armenia”, Speaker Babloyan said in the letter, extending condolences to Nadezhda Sargsyan’s relatives.

Nadezhda Sargsyan has passed away at the age of 63 after battling cancer in Yerevan’s Nairi Medical Center on July 2.

