Armenian trucks stuck at Lars checkpoint: Ministry negotiates with Georgian and Russian partners

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies is holding talks with the Russian and Georgian partners in connection with the accumulation of Armenian trucks at the Lars border checkpoint, the ministry spokesperson Anahit Arakelyan told Armenpress.

She said the problem is linked with the system installed at the Georgian checkpoint which supposes ticket booking. “Talks are underway to simplify the procedure”, she said.

According to some media reports nearly 1500 Armenian trucks loaded with agricultural products were stuck in traffic jam at the Lars checkpoint.

One of the drivers of the truck released a video on internet stating that most of the drivers are at the checkpoint for already 7 days.

