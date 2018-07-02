Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

Artsakh’s president appoints new minister for culture, youth affairs and tourism


YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has sacked Sergei Shahverdyan, the minister for culture, youth affairs and tourism on July 2.

Sahakyan has appointed Lernik Hovhannisyan to serve as the new minister.

At the same day, the President personally visited the ministry to introduce the new minister to the staff.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




