President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 30 received Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan and first deputy minister Arsen Manukyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the field of social insurance were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of labor, social affairs and resettlement Samvel Avanesyan.

