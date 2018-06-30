Soldier dies in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. On June 29, at 20:30, a contract serviceman of Artsakh’s Defense Army Armen Atanesyan, born in 1973, has died due to a disease (preliminary diagnosis liver failure), the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the case.

Artsakh’s defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan