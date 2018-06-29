President Sarkissian attends opening ceremony of annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the opening ceremony of annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington on June 28. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s office, the Armenian culture and traditions were introduced during the festival. President Armen Sarkissian, accompanied by his wife Nouneh Sarkissian, toured at the pavilions, watched the exhibitions of Armenian lifestyle, kitchen and handicraft, talked with the participants.

Over 170 participants from Armenia and the Diaspora, craftsmen, painters, designers, musicians, cooks, wine makers, present the cultural heritage of Armenia, its lifestyle, kitchen and handicrafts at the festival organized by Center for Folklife & Cultural Heritage (CFCH). Armenia is the first country in the region that participates in this festival in the capital of the USA.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan