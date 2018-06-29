Luxembourg ratifies Armenia-EU Agreement

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Armenian Embassy in Brussels said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

58 MPs voted in favor of the Agreement.

Thus, Luxembourg is the 6th EU state that has ratified the Armenia-EU Agreement.

Armenia and the EU signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Poland have also ratified the Agreement.

The Armenian Parliament unanimously ratified the CEPA on April 11.

On June 27 the Agreement has also been ratified by the lower house (Chamber of Deputies) of the Romanian parliament.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan