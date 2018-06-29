Russia, Armenia develop relations based on equality and mutual benefit - minister Medinsky

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Being strategic partners, Russia and Armenia develop their relations based on friendship, equality and mutual benefit, Vladimir Medinsky, Russian culture minister, head of the Russian delegation, said during the 7th Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum in Yerevan, reports Armenpress. The economic ties with Russia comprise a great part in Armenia’s external trade turnover. “Its share comprises nearly 30%, and these volumes increase every year”, the Russian minister said.

The direct contacts between the provinces play a key role in the Armenian-Russian relations and they contribute to making the main principles of opening markets, trade freedom and equality of relations into reality. “These are the guidelines based on which we are going to sign the 2021 inter-provincial cooperation program”, he stated.

Compared to 2017, the trade turnover increased by 36% in 2018. “We have great prospects in the field of information technologies and telecommunications, especially taking into account the fact that Armenia has a great potential. I hope that the companies operating in the IT field will be able to find reliable partners in Armenia. Here the creation of the common investment fund is especially important which will help to create projects in IT field”, Vladimir Medinsky said.

The Russian minister sees prospect to increase the export of vegetables from Armenia to Russia. “Here as well there is a good dynamics. Every year the sale volumes of Armenian products increase. Here it’s important to strengthen the ties between the Russian trade network and the Armenian producers. No additional mediators are needed”, the Russian culture minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan