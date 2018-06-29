President of Artsakh lays wreath at monument of missing in action volunteers
YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on June 29 visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex in connection with the Day of Perished for Motherland and Missing in Action and laid a wreath at the monument of missing in action volunteers, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
