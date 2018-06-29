Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June

President of Artsakh lays wreath at monument of missing in action volunteers


YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on June 29 visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex in connection with the Day of Perished for Motherland and Missing in Action and laid a wreath at the monument of missing in action volunteers, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contac[email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration