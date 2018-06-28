Commission for Reforms in Electoral Code decides to switch to proportionate representation system with closed lists, reducing electoral threshold

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Commission for Reforms in Electoral Code under Prime Minister made important decisions during its second session. ARMENPRESS reports First Deputy PM AraraT Mirzoyan informed the reporters after the session of the Commission that two important decisions have been made referring to the election system and electoral threshold. “The Commission has stated that the electoral system should be fully proportional with closed lists. The electoral threshold for parties and coalitions will be lowered by 1%”, Mirzoyan said.

The First Deputy PM mentioned clear reasons for eliminating the ranked voting system that were discussed during the session. “At this moment it’s impossible to effectively apply the ranked voting system in Armenia”, Mirzoyan said, adding that the amended electoral code will give women more opportunities, since almost in all cases men are elected when the ranked voting system is applied.

In the current Electoral Code electoral threshold for parties is 5% and 7% for coalitions.

