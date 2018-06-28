Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem presents Prince William with Armenian cross

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge paid an official visit to Israel on June 28. Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasaryan informed ARMENPRESS that the Prince was met by the religious leaders of the three major religious communities. Sevan Archbishop Gharibyan represented the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

During his visit to an Armenian chapel at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre the Duke of Cambridge was met by Father Samuel Aghoyan who presented him with an Armenian cross on behalf of the Patriarchate.

