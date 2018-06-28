Apple, Samsung end 7-year legal dispute

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Apple and Samsung have ended their epic seven-year legal patent infringement fight, CNN reports.

The two companies agreed to a settlement in the case, according to court documents filed Wednesday, but did not disclose the terms.

The settlement closes a dispute that started in 2011 when Apple accused Samsung of "slavishly" copying the iPhone's design and software features. A jury awarded Apple $539 million in May, leaving Samsung with an outstanding balance of $140 million it owed Apple. It was not clear Wednesday how much more, if anything, Apple will receive.

Litigating the case cost the two world's two largest smartphone makers hundreds of millions of dollars and resulted in several rulings and appeals.

In 2012, a jury ruled that Samsung must pay Apple more than $1 billion for copying various hardware and software features of the iPhone and iPad. A federal judge later reduced that penalty by $450 million.

Their fight eventually landed in the Supreme Court, which in 2016 reversed an appeals court ruling that Samsung must pay $399 million for patent infringement. Justices sent the case back to the lower court to sort out the financial penalty.

