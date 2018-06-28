Armenian President pays tribute to memory of 26th US President Theodore Roosevelt

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in the US on a working visit, on June 27 visited 26th US President Theodore Roosevelt Island’s memorial, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the renowned state figure who during his tenure supported the protection of rights of Armenians and other Christian minorities in the Ottoman Empire. Theodore Roosevelt also was known for his courageous stance on the protection of the rights of the Genocide victims.

