Acting mayor of Armavir named

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed David Khudatyan to serve as acting mayor of Armavir, a town in the eponymous province of Armenia.

Khudatyan is named as a replacement for the former mayor, Ruben Khlghatyan, who held the position from 2004 and resigned few days ago. Khudatyan will serve as acting mayor until an election is held.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan