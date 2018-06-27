Armenians again prefer countries offering affordable sea rest for this summer

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenians have booked tour packages to Egypt, Greece and Georgia for this summer holidays. However, it’s worth to mention that they also prefer spending their holidays in Montenegro.

Almost all tour agencies told Armenpress that for already several years Armenians more prefer Egypt which offers the most affordable sea rest, then comes Georgia, Greece, in particular the Crete Island.

Director of Green Way Tour agency Shushan Sargsyan said the travels especially to Germany, Belgium and Netherlands have increased. Shelbi Tour agency informed that the number of people wishing to spend their holidays in the European countries is great, but only 30% of them departs to these countries. “As for the European countries, there is a problem with visa. Most of the people do not get a visa”, tour-manager Zara Khachatryan said.

First vice president of the State Tourism Committee Mekhak Apresyan stated that Armenians choose the country for holidays based on the purpose, then they look at the pricing policy. “They mostly visit Georgia, Egypt. Among the European countries they prefer Italy, France and Germany for historical-cultural, cognitive purposes”, Apresyan said.

Several tour-operators noted that the number of people planning to go to other countries for holidays has significantly increased as compared to the beginning of the year. People started to book the packages for summer since January.

