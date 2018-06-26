CoE ready to assist reform in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Voutova. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Head of the Executive highlighted the effective cooperation between Armenia and the Council of Europe and the support of the institution to the reforms in Armenia in the direction of development and strengthening of democracy, fight against corruption, human rights protection and so on. The PM noted that Armenia will be among the active members of the CoE, participating in the works of the organization at all levels.

Natalia Voutova underlines that the CoE is ready to provide assistance to Armenia for the reform implementation in all the spheres – the ones mentioned by the PM, as well as management and judicial system. The Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan saluted the steps of the Government aimed at fighting corruption and expressed confidence that they will be effective.

During the meeting the interlocutors also touched upon the organization of early parliamentary elections, the amendments of the Electoral Code and in this context issues related to bilateral cooperation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan