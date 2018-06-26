Former PM Karapetyan to leave position of first vice president of Republican Party

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will leave the position of first vice president of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Parliament, RPA spokesperson, told reporters in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“I assess that decision quite normally. Karen Karapetyan is a mature politician, he decides to be the first vice president or not. I respect Karen Karapetyan’s decision”, Sharmazanov said.

Asked who will substitute Karen Karapetyan in that position, Sharmazanov said the RPA Board has a right to elect the party president and first vice president. “This issue will be decided at the RPA Board’s session. I don’t see anything extraordinary”, Eduard Sharmazanov said.

Commenting on the question whether this is an escape from the RPA or not, Sharmazanov said: “No, it’s not an escape. He, as the first vice president of the party, finds that he is not so active in this political situation, and being inactive in political processes, he thinks it’s unfair to remain in that position”.

He added that there is no decision at the moment by Karen Karapetyan to leave the RPA, no such talks have taken place.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan