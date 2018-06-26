EU plans to implement support project for Syrian-Armenians in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The European Union plans to implement a project worth 3 million Euros for Syrian-Armenians who have resettled in Armenia. The project will solve housing problems of many Syrian-Armenians, as well as will enable them to develop their businesses, Hoa-Binh Adjemian – Head of the Cooperation Section at the EU Delegation to Armenia, told ARMENPRESS.

“The EU has concentrated 3 million Euros under the Madad Fund for the integration of Syrian refugees in Armenia. Our first target is the capacity development of Syrian-Armenians, and the next is to help the Syrian-Armenian refugees to find an easier way to live. And we will subsidize them to settle here as we see that many Syrian refugees face housing problems”, Hoa-Binh Adjemian said.

1 million Euros from the total cost of the project will be provided for solving housing issues of Syrian-Armenians, and 1 million Euros – for their business development. Support will also be provided for promoting the small enterprises established by Syrian-Armenians. And the remaining 1 million Euros will be provided for the training and capacity development of Syrian-Armenians.

The official added that Syrian-Armenians in Armenia will be founded and recruited by the capacities of the Red Cross. The organization in Armenia is cooperating with different structures, including the organizations of Syrian-Armenians.

The signing of the project is scheduled to take place in late June or mid-July. Its implementation will start in September. Already in October assistance will be provided to Syrian-Armenians.

Tens of thousands of people, including Armenians, have been killed in clashes in Syria since March 2011. Due to such situation Syrian-Armenians continue leaving the country, many arrived in Armenia. Armenia hosted 22.000 Syrian-Armenians since the launch of the Syrian war.

Interview by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan