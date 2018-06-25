Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

Diana Gasparyan appointed Etchmiadzin’s acting Mayor


YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Etchamdzin city has a new Mayor. ARMENPRESS reports by the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Diana Mnatsakanyan has been appointed acting Mayor of Etchmiadzin (Vagharshapat).

The position remained vacant after the former Mayor of the city, remanded Manvel Grigoryan’s son Karen Grigoryan has stepped down.

 Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration