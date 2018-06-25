Diana Gasparyan appointed Etchmiadzin’s acting Mayor

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Etchamdzin city has a new Mayor. ARMENPRESS reports by the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Diana Mnatsakanyan has been appointed acting Mayor of Etchmiadzin (Vagharshapat).

The position remained vacant after the former Mayor of the city, remanded Manvel Grigoryan’s son Karen Grigoryan has stepped down.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan