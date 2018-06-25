Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

Aghasi Darbinyan elected Chairman of Administrative Court of Armenia


YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS.  A working meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia took place on June 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Judicial Department of Armenia, congratulating on the 10th anniversary of the activities of the Administrative Court, Chairman of the Council Gagik Harutyunyan presented the agenda of the meeting.

After discussing the issues on the agenda, the Supreme Judicial Council elected the Chairman of the Administrative Court of Armenia. Aghasi Darbinyan received the majority of the votes (6).

 Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration