Aghasi Darbinyan elected Chairman of Administrative Court of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. A working meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia took place on June 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Judicial Department of Armenia, congratulating on the 10th anniversary of the activities of the Administrative Court, Chairman of the Council Gagik Harutyunyan presented the agenda of the meeting.

After discussing the issues on the agenda, the Supreme Judicial Council elected the Chairman of the Administrative Court of Armenia. Aghasi Darbinyan received the majority of the votes (6).

