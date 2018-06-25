National Security Service detains former security official
YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) has detained Vachagan Ghazaryan, the former first deputy chief of the state protection service, NSS confirmed to ARMENPRESS.
“That’s true, I confirm the information. We will issue a statement later,” NSS Press Center director Samson Galstyan told ARMENPRESS.
Vachagan Ghazaryan held a top position in the security detail of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:20 Former President’s brother detained
- 17:52 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-06-18
- 17:51 Asian Stocks - 25-06-18
- 17:40 Ukrainian President congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday
- 17:37 Suspect in 2015 armed syndicate case set free by court
- 17:34 Minister Harutyunyan highlights cooperation with Japan in general education field
- 17:32 National Security Service detains former security official
- 17:19 Arrest warrant issued for remanded MP’s wife
- 17:06 Another Armenian mayor resigns
- 16:25 Motion recognizing Armenian Genocide put into debate in Australia
- 16:04 Georgia’s new FM highly values Armenian-Georgian ties
- 16:02 Armenia to have military recruitment officers in Zvartnots airport
- 15:57 EU to impose sanctions on 11 Venezuelan officials
- 15:38 Serj Tankian to support Armenia cultural projects, innovations
- 15:20 Security Council convenes session led by PM Pashinyan
- 15:10 Liliane Maury-Pasquier elected PACE President
- 15:01 Privately-owned speed camera operators accused in embezzling traffic police for over $2 million, office raided
- 14:51 AMBER alert: Missing boy from Armenian village seen in Yerevan
- 14:28 Delegations of EP countries ready to support Armenian delegation’s resolution at EuroNest PA – senior lawmaker
- 14:24 Armenia, China seek deeper commercial ties
- 14:18 EPP Group leader’s election postponed till PACE autumn session
- 13:08 First deputy minister of territorial administration and development receives delegation of CoE Yerevan Office
- 13:07 Influential Turkish-Armenians congratulate Erdogan on re-election
- 12:54 Armenian wine tourism presented at exhibition in Qingdao, China
- 12:41 Moonshiner busted for selling large amounts of fake brandy in Yerevan - SRC
- 12:33 Russia’s Putin congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkey’s President
- 12:21 Russian State Duma Chairman highlights need to prevent escalation of situation in Nagorno Karabakh
- 12:18 Like father, like son: Ex-Mayor of Ejmiastin Karen Grigoryan accused in embezzling donations to Artsakh army
- 12:07 Anti-mayor demonstration blocks Yerevan City Hall entrance for hours
- 11:35 President of Artsakh attends consecration ceremony of crosses and bells of conciliar Church of Intercession
- 11:30 Business Armenia participates in events organized by EBRD in London
- 11:09 Sizzling summer heat expected in Armenia – chief meteorologist
- 10:22 Pentagon to build temporary camps for immigrants at two military bases
- 10:15 Statue of Kirk Kerkorian unveiled in Gyumri, Armenia
- 09:58 Syrian army liberates from IS militants part of desert on border with Iraq
18:53, 06.19.2018
Viewed 2621 times Kommersant informs about Moscow's intention to supply Yerevan with Su-30SM fighter jets
12:48, 06.22.2018
Viewed 2080 times Armenian sprinter Gayane Chiloyan wins U20 Balkan Championship in Istanbul
14:30, 06.22.2018
Viewed 1763 times Many US-based Armenians willing to repatriate after government change, says Glendale Mayor
14:26, 06.19.2018
Viewed 1722 times Newlywed foreigners arrive in Stepanakert, Artsakh with bride still in wedding dress for honeymoon
22:05, 06.21.2018
Viewed 1619 times NSS Armenia detains Arakel Movsisyan, aka Shmays