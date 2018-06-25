National Security Service detains former security official

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) has detained Vachagan Ghazaryan, the former first deputy chief of the state protection service, NSS confirmed to ARMENPRESS.

“That’s true, I confirm the information. We will issue a statement later,” NSS Press Center director Samson Galstyan told ARMENPRESS.

Vachagan Ghazaryan held a top position in the security detail of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan