Another Armenian mayor resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Aram Danielyan, mayor of Hrazdan, a town 45 kilometres northeast of the capital Yerevan, has resigned. The news was confirmed to ARMENPRESS by Hrazdan City Hall spokesperson Alvina Zakaryan.

“Aram Danielyan has convened a special sitting of the city council for early termination of his powers on July 2. Aram Danielyan will recommend city council members to vote in favor of his resignation,” she said.

Danielyan has served as mayor of Hrazdan since 2002.

Earlier on June 22, Mayor of Armavir Ruben Khlghatyan resigned.

Karen Grigoryan, the mayor of Echmiadzin who is currently under investigation, faced protests and resigned after the arrest of his father, MP Manvel Grigoryan.

