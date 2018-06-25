Armenia to have military recruitment officers in Zvartnots airport

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Ahead of the summer military conscription, military police officers will be on 24/7 duty in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport until the constription is completed.

The defense ministry said the military police is launching the initiative regarding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement whereby all Armenian men eligible for military service have been urged to return to the country and carry out their constitutional duty.

The officers will be on 24-hour duty at the airport to assist returning young people in receiving information about the service, guiding and organizing further activities related to recruitment, if necessary.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan