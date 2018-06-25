Security Council convenes session led by PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Security Council was held led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the government told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan said this is the first session of the Security Council since the formation of the new Cabinet and stated: “You know that after April 9 the functions of the Security Council have become more specific and according to the Article 155th part 2 of the Constitution, the Security Council defines the main directions of the defense policy. Our today’s session also aims at discussing these issues and future actions”.

During the session issues relating to the Armed Forces development plan and upgrading and military equipment development state program, as well as increase of efficiency of the combat duty of the Armed Forces were discussed.

Defense minister Davit Tonoyan reported on the introduction of more effective ways and methods for the organization of active defense in the ministry.

