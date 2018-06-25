Moonshiner busted for selling large amounts of fake brandy in Yerevan - SRC

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has uncovered an illegal business producing and selling fake brandy.

The State Revenue Committee (SRC) says it received a report that a citizen, identified as Sergei Danielyan, is engaged in producing and selling fake alcoholic beverages in Yerevan. SRC agents posed as clients and placed an order for the suspect to deliver, and subsequently agents caught Danielyan red-handed at the moment of carrying out the supply of fake brandy, labeled under the trademark of a famous brandy producer.

The investigation led to a shop in downtown Yerevan, where SRC discovered large amounts of the fake brandy. SRC said two others have also been engaged in the illegal business. Both have confessed.

The investigation continues, SRC said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan