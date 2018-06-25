Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

President of Artsakh attends consecration ceremony of crosses and bells of conciliar Church of Intercession


YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 24 attended the consecration ceremony of the crosses and bells of the conciliar Church of Intercession in Stepanakert, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




