Senior Armenian lawmaker raises concerns in a letter addressed to U.S. congressmen over American helicopters showing up in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Arpine Hovhannisyan addressed a letter to US Congresswoman Jackie Speier and member of the House of Representatives Tulsi Gabbard over the U.S.-made helicopters “Bell 412” showing up in a military parade in Azerbaijan. ARMENPRESS reports Hovhannisyan wrote in her letter that it gives room for many questions and concerns.

“It would be useful to know all the statutory restrictions. The Executive Branch or other political bodies or third sides are banned to sell or transfer U.S.-made military equipment or technologies to Azerbaijan.

I will be very glad if you share my concerns and outwatch this issue, as well as, if possible, provide me details over the issue”, Arpine Hovhannisyan wrote.

Political scientist Suren Sargsyan was the first to voice about the issue on Twitter.

