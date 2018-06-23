Your rich life experience will become guarantee of development of Armenian statehood – Nazarbayev congratulates Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the message runs as follows,

“Honorable Armen Vardanovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on your birthday anniversary.

I am confident that your rich life experience, deep knowledges and professional qualities will become the guarantees of the stable development of the Armenian statehood. I am convinced that the relations of our countries based on mutually beneficial partnership and cooperation will continue to develop for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

Taking the opportunity, honorable Armen Vardanovich, I wish you good health, family welfare and success in your responsible public position, and peace and prosperity to the friendly Armenian people”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan