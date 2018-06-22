Former MP Arakel Movsisyan disposes of illegal weapons on voluntary basis – NSS sets him free

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia has provided details on the searches at the house of former MP Arakel Movsisyan, aka Shmays. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the NSS Armenia, the NSS agents received information that Movsisyan keeps illegal weapons and ammunitions in territories belonging to him. Understanding the intense fight of law enforcement bodies of Armenia against crime, Movsisyan hid the weapons in other places with the help of people trusted by him.

On June 21 Arakel Movsisyan was taken to the National Security Service of Armenia, where he was familiarized with undisputable facts over his involvement in illegal arms circulation, as well as explained to him the grounds of avoiding standing accountable for it in case of surrendering the on voluntary basis. Arakel Movsisyan expressed readiness to surrender the weapons that he illegally acquired and kept since the Artsakh war.

On the same day Movsisyan showed the places where he kept he weapons - two assault rifles, one of which with a grenade launcher, a machine gun, rifles and bullets.

Arakel Movsisyan was set free on the basis of surrendering the weapons on voluntary basis. Examination is underway to find out if the weapons have been used in any criminal acts.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan