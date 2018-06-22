Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-06-18

YEREVAN, 22 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 482.19 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 6.40 drams to 561.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 7.64 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 8.81 drams to 640.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 125.21 drams to 19628.83 drams. Silver price down by 0.63 drams to 251.84 drams. Platinum price down by 15.78 drams to 13425.4 drams.