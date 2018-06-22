Honest, straight relations have developed with Vladimir Putin, says Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says that honest and straight relations have formed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have developed honest, straight relations. I think this is very good. We have had a straight, honest discussion and I believe that we understand each other very well. This straightness has helped and helps very much that we have reached a very good and reliable level in such a short period of time,” Pashinyan told MIR TV in an interview.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has already had two meetings with Vladimir Putin. The first meeting took place May 14 in Sochi, Russia during the EEU summit, and the second meeting in Moscow a month later when the Armenian PM took part in the opening of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

