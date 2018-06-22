Armenian FM highlights need to refrain from actions contributing to arms race at meeting with Belarus counterpart

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting with Belarus counterpart Vladimir Makei on June 22 on the sidelines of the informal ministerial meeting of Eastern Partnership countries in Minsk.

Makei once again congratulated Mnatsakanyan on his appointment as Armenia’s FM, attached importance to the first official meeting and expressed conviction that the Armenia-Belarus relations will continue expanding and deepening in a collegial spirit.

The ministers touched upon the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, which is marked this year, attaching importance to the achievements. The sides stressed the need for entire application of the full potential in the bilateral relations and outlined upcoming steps.

The Armenian FM thanked his Belarus counterpart for organizing the informal ministerial meeting in Minsk.

Mnatsakanyan stressed that cooperation in this format is filling the partnership relations between Armenia and Belarus, as well as in the EEU and CSTO formats, and in the bilateral format.

Speaking about the NK conflict, Mnatsakanyan underscored that the atmosphere contributing to peace has key significance for productivity of the negotiations process.

In this context the Armenian FM attached importance that partner countries must refrain from steps which can threaten this atmosphere, contribute to regional arms race and disrupt the normal process of the agreed format of negotiations.

The sides touched upon the wide circle of issues in the Armenia-Belarus agenda and exchanged ideas over pressing regional and international issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan